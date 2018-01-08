What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Chicken Caesar Salad
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Parmesan Broccoli
Baby Carrots
Mixed Fruit
Brunswick County
Beef or Cheese Nachos
Mexican Corn
Spicy Pintos
Taco Toppings
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Chicken Filet
Sloppy Joe
Mixed Fruit
Oven Fries
Carrot Sticks
Milk
Duplin County
Popcorn Chicken w/Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Strawberry Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes
California Vegetables
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit & Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Spaghetti & Beef Sauce
Garlic Toast
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Ham & Cheese Salad
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Whole Apple
Raisins
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chili Dog
Dominos Smart Pizza
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Coleslaw
Southern Baked Beans
Orange Wedges
