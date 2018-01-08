Alligators get a nose up on icy conditions

The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions. (Source: Shallotte River Swamp Park)

How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area?

The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.

The videos show the park's rescued alligators with their nostrils poking through the ice.

A person narrating a video that was posted stated that the alligators seem to be doing well.

The park's rescued alligators previously have been in captivity and can no longer go back in the wild.

