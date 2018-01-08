What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Cheeseburger w/Lettuce & Tomato
Fried Chicken Salad
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Apple Slices
Brunswick County - CLOSED
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corndog
Peaches
Baby Limas
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County - CLOSED
New Hanover County - CLOSED
Pender County - CLOSED
Chicken & Noodles
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Yams
Garden Peas
Fresh Banana
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.