Freezing temperatures cause water main break; boil water advisory issued in area of Grace St.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued after a water main break in Wilmington. (Source: Pixabay)

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a precautionary boil water advisory on Sunday after a water main break in Wilmington.

According to a press release, the break was due to freezing temperatures; approximately 80 customers were without water.

The advisory is for residential CFPUA customers at the following addresses:

1100 and 1200 blocks of Grace Street and Chestnut Street

1100 block of Princess Street

0, 100 and 200 blocks of N. 12th Street

CFPUA advises residents in those areas to boil their drinking water once service returns.

Affected customers should also use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

Customers do not need to boil water before using it for showering or bathing.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call CFPUA utility services at 910-332-6738.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.