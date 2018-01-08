Boil water advisory issued Colonial Dr., Forest Hills Dr. area - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Colonial Drive and Forest Hills Drive in Wilmington. 

According to a press release, the water main break was due to freezing temperatures. 

CFPUA emergency contractor States Utilities is making repairs to two 6-inch water mains. Approximately 200 customers are without water. 

The advisory is for:

  • 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Colonial Drive
  • 600 and 700 blocks of Forest Hills Drive
  • The entire Forest Hills Apartment complex

Customers in those areas can expect periods of low pressure and/or outages. CFPUA advises residents to boil their drinking water once service returns. 

Affected customers should also use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

  • Brushing teeth.
  • Washing fruits and vegetables.
  • Preparing food and baby formula.
  • Making ice.
  • Giving to pets.

Customers do not need to boil water before using it for showering or bathing. 

Anyone with questions or concerns can call CFPUA at 910-332-6738.

