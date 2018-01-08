Boil water advisory issued Colonial Dr., Forest Hills Dr. area

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for CFPUA customers in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Wilmington. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Colonial Drive and Forest Hills Drive in Wilmington.

According to a press release, the water main break was due to freezing temperatures.

CFPUA emergency contractor States Utilities is making repairs to two 6-inch water mains. Approximately 200 customers are without water.

The advisory is for:

600, 700 and 800 blocks of Colonial Drive

600 and 700 blocks of Forest Hills Drive

The entire Forest Hills Apartment complex

Customers in those areas can expect periods of low pressure and/or outages. CFPUA advises residents to boil their drinking water once service returns.

Affected customers should also use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

Customers do not need to boil water before using it for showering or bathing.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call CFPUA at 910-332-6738.

