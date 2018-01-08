Keep your car running in cold weather

As the ice and snow begins to melt across Wilmington, it's also a chance to make sure your car doesn't get damaged from the cold weather. (Source: WECT)

As the ice and snow begins to melt across Wilmington, it's also a chance to make sure your car doesn't get damaged from the cold weather.

John Grice with Blacks Auto and Tire said not only is the ice and snow hard on your car, but the salt and brine used to melt the ice can be just as damaging.

"As it gets up in the under-body of our car and stuck in our undercarriage, it can be very corrosive over time," said Grice. "We have some rain coming in and warmer weather on Monday or Tuesday, so driving your car in the rain is one thing we can do that doesn't cost us anything. However, a good wash and under-body flush will take care of that."

Grice also added the ice can have affects on your brakes. He said that braking hard on ice can wear them down and also make the ABS systems in your car malfunction.

Like our bodies, Grice said giving your car proper time to heat up in the morning also can prevent damage.

"We need to be sure to give it extra time to go out and crank it up," he said. "It will affect your visibility certainly from being defrosted, and it will also help transmission shifting, so just like our body temperature needs to be up, so does our car. Make sure to give it extra time before you leave."

If for some reason your car does have issues after the cold weather, Grice recommends getting a full inspection of the vehicle and winterizing the car before any future winter storms.

"It is something that needs to be done perpetually and throughout the year, so I would advise to wait not until our next cold snap," said Grice. "Be sure to bring your car into us to check at least once a quarter and staying on top of your maintenance ahead of bad weather."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.