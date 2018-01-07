Hofstra rallies past UNCW to claim 69-61 CAA win

Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped a 69-61 decision against Hofstra in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball contest at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who were closing out a three-game homestand, dropped to 7-8 on the season, including a 0-4 mark in the CAA. Hofstra secured its second straight win to rise to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in league play.



Suggs, making the first start of her college career, reached double figures in scoring for the 10th time in 11 games after leading the Seahawks. The White Lake, N.C., product made 6-of-19 shots from the floor, including a 1-for-3 effort from three-point range, while sinking all five of her free throws.



Redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf added 12 points with seven rebounds for UNCW while sophomore guard Timber Tate chipped 10 points.



Hofstra, which overcame a first quarter deficit for the second consecutive game, was led by junior guard Boogie Brozoski. The University of Michigan transfer netted all of career-high 18 points in the second half while grabbing six rebounds with three assists.



Senior forward Ashunae Durant added 17 points and six rebounds while senior guard Aleana Leon posted 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds.



Key Moment: Hofstra used an 11-4 run over a three-minute span to turn a three-point deficit into a 42-38 advantage on a Durant jumper with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter. UNCW trimmed the margin to 52-51 at the end of the third period before Hofstra secured the win by scoring 11 of the first 15 points of the fourth quarter.



Up Next: UNCW ventures north next weekend for a pair of CAA contests, which starts with a 7 p.m. contest at Towson on Friday, Jan. 12. The Seahawks will also travel to Drexel next weekend before returning home on Friday, Jan. 19, to host Delaware.

