Hockey players play on frozen pond

Freezing temperatures Sunday were cold enough to freeze ponds in Wilmington.

A few hockey players from Boston and Iowa took advantage of it.

Chris Bagley and his buddies brought their kids along to play on the ice.

Bagley said playing on a pond in Mayfaire reminds him of home.

“As a kid, you’d get home from school and you’d grab your stick and skates and run out to the ponds in Boston, and you know you’d usually shovel a foot of snow off to make a rink and, you know, we definitely had some cold days, but a day like this with blue skies and sun shining, it’s good we’ll soak it up because I know come next week all of the snow will be gone and it will be 60 again,” he said.

