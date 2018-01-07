Hockey players play on frozen pond

Freezing temperatures Sunday were cold enough to freeze ponds in Wilmington.
A few hockey players from Boston and Iowa took advantage of it.
Chris Bagley and his buddies brought their kids along to play on the ice.
Bagley said playing on a pond in Mayfaire reminds him of home.
“As a kid, you’d get home from school and you’d grab your stick and skates and run out to the ponds in Boston, and you know you’d usually shovel a foot of snow off to make a rink and, you know, we definitely had some cold days, but a day like this with blue skies and sun shining, it’s good we’ll soak it up because I know come next week all of the snow will be gone and it will be 60 again,” he said.
