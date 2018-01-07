Car wash cleans record number of cars after snow storm

Salt, snow and ice lathered up cars, and now car washes in the area are ready to clean it all off. (Source: WECT)

The owner of H2 Turbo in Wilmington, Andy Lazzaro, said he has had a record number of cars come through Saturday and Sunday.

Lazzaro said they’ve cleaned triple the normal number of cars they usually do on a normal business day.

“With inclement weather, with the snow and ice and whatnot, the city and the state does a great job salting and icing the roads, which ultimately benefits us in the long run with people wanting to get that off their cars after the storm has subsided,” Andy Lazzaro said.

Alison Bernhart was just one of many customers who lined up to get her car cleaned.

“It was pretty bad. There was a lot of buildup of ice underneath. I have done a little bit of driving in the neighborhood. The neighborhoods are not cleared very well yet, so there was a lot of buildup. It was just getting really grungy on the outside so it was time,” she said.

The WECT station car was getting a little grungy too after several days of snow coverage, so we took it through the car wash too.

Lazzaro said he thinks they’ll continue to do triple their numbers for at least the next week, or as long as the salt and ice stick around.

