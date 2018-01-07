Closings and delays for Monday, January 8 (Source: WECT) SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -
Here's a list of closings/delays for Monday, January 8 due to dangerous road conditions still in our area after Wednesday's winter storm. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.
Schools and Day Cares
- Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center - To open at 10 a.m.
- Brigade Boys & Girls Club (New Hanover, Pender, & Onslow) - closed
- All Brunswick Community College locations will open at 11 a.m.
- Brunswick County Schools - Closed for students, optional teacher workday with a two-hour delay for staff
- Cape Fear Academy - two hour delay for students, faculty, and staff
- Cape Fear Center for Inquiry - Closed for students with optional teach workday
- Cape Fear Community College - All classes canceled.
- Calvary Christian School - Closed for students and staff
- Children's Schoolhouse Montessori - Closed
- All Childcare Networks in Brunswick and New Hanover (and Pax Natura) will be opening at 9 a.m. with no NCPreK
- Columbus County Schools - 2 hour delay for students and staff. Administrators & custodians should report at normal time.
- Douglass Academy - closed for students. Optional teacher workday with 2-hour delay for staff.
- Duplin County Schools - closed for students and staff. Optional 2-hour delay for only essential utility staff.
- Gateway Academy - open at 8:30 a.m., 8 a.m. for staff.
- Great Beginnings CDC - open at 9 a.m.
- Happy Kids Development Center - Open at 10 a.m.
- James Sprunt Community College - Closed Monday; Opening Tuesday - faculty and staff report at regular time; Registration will be from 1p-7p; Classes start Wednesday.
- Kids & Company Preschools will open at 8 a.m. There will be no NCPreK. NCPreK teachers will report for workday.
- Kids Korner Learning Center in Hampstead - open at 8:30 a.m.
- Leland Christian Academy - Closed.
- Living Water Christian School (Onslow County) - Closed students and staff
- Little Sandpipers Learning Center- No NC Pre-K- Child care center - Open on normal schedule
- Miller-Motte College, Wilmington - closed for students. Staff should report on a two-hour delay.
- Mustard Seed Ministry Childcare Center and the Mustard Seed Ministry Youth Center will open at 7:00 a.m.
- Myrtle Grove Christian School - closed to all students. Staff will have an optional half day starting at 11:30 a.m.
- New Hanover County Schools - closed for students, optional work day for staff with a two-hour delay
- Noah's Ark Children's Center - Closed.
- Onslow County Schools - closed for students, optional workday for staff
- Park Avenue School - Open at 9 a.m.
- Pender County Schools - closed for students, two-hour delay for staff. Essential central services staff should report on time. Staff members who believe they cannot travel safely should notify their supervisor.
- Rising Stars of Wilmington - Opening at 9 a.m.
- Robeson Community College - to operate on a regular schedule
- Sampson County Schools - Closed for students. Optional workday for faculty and staff.
- Scotland County Schools - closed for students. Optional workday with a two-hour delay for staff.
- SPEC 2 in Wilmington opening at 10:00 a.m Monday SPEC 7 in Wilmington opening at 12:00 Monday SPEC 8 in Burgaw closed Monday SPEC 9 in Leland will open at 10:00 a.m. Monday
Community
- CFPUA Administrative Building - To open at 10 a.m.
- Coastal Horizons Center, Brunswick - To open at 11 a.m.
- Coastal Horizons Center, New Hanover - To open at 10 a.m. (Opioid Treatment Program Dispensing and Intensive Outpatient Treatment Services will be on a normal schedule)
- Leland Cultural Arts Center - Closed
- Leland Town Offices - Closed
- Pender Senior Center - Closed
- Topsail Senior Center - Closed
- Town of Wallace Library - Closed
Government
- Brunswick County court - starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Brunswick County government offices - opening at 11 a.m.
- City of Wilmington offices - Two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.
- New Hanover County Courthouse to open at 10 a.m.
- New Hanover County offices - to open at 10 a.m.
- Onslow County Government Offices - To operate on a normal schedule
- Pender County Courthouse to open at 10 a.m.
- Pender County Offices - Two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.
- Town of Burgaw Offices - Opening at 10 a.m.
- Town of Wallace Offices - Opening at 9 a.m. (Library closed
Transportation
- Brunswick Transit System - will not provide transportation services
- Pender Adult Services Transportation - Closed
