Closings and delays for Monday, January 8

Here's a list of closings/delays for Monday, January 8 due to dangerous road conditions still in our area after Wednesday's winter storm. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center - To open at 10 a.m.

Brigade Boys & Girls Club (New Hanover, Pender, & Onslow) - closed

All Brunswick Community College locations will open at 11 a.m.

Brunswick County Schools - Closed for students, optional teacher workday with a two-hour delay for staff

Cape Fear Academy - two hour delay for students, faculty, and staff

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry - Closed for students with optional teach workday

Cape Fear Community College - All classes canceled.

Calvary Christian School - Closed for students and staff

Children's Schoolhouse Montessori - Closed

All Childcare Networks in Brunswick and New Hanover (and Pax Natura) will be opening at 9 a.m. with no NCPreK

Columbus County Schools - 2 hour delay for students and staff. Administrators & custodians should report at normal time.

Douglass Academy - closed for students. Optional teacher workday with 2-hour delay for staff.

Duplin County Schools - closed for students and staff. Optional 2-hour delay for only essential utility staff.

Gateway Academy - open at 8:30 a.m., 8 a.m. for staff.

Great Beginnings CDC - open at 9 a.m.

Happy Kids Development Center - Open at 10 a.m.

James Sprunt Community College - Closed Monday; Opening Tuesday - faculty and staff report at regular time; Registration will be from 1p-7p; Classes start Wednesday.

Kids & Company Preschools will open at 8 a.m. There will be no NCPreK. NCPreK teachers will report for workday.

Kids Korner Learning Center in Hampstead - open at 8:30 a.m.

Leland Christian Academy - Closed.

Living Water Christian School (Onslow County) - Closed students and staff

Little Sandpipers Learning Center- No NC Pre-K- Child care center - Open on normal schedule

Miller-Motte College, Wilmington - closed for students. Staff should report on a two-hour delay.

Mustard Seed Ministry Childcare Center and the Mustard Seed Ministry Youth Center will open at 7:00 a.m.

Myrtle Grove Christian School - closed to all students. Staff will have an optional half day starting at 11:30 a.m.

New Hanover County Schools - closed for students, optional work day for staff with a two-hour delay

Noah's Ark Children's Center - Closed.

Onslow County Schools - closed for students, optional workday for staff

Park Avenue School - Open at 9 a.m.

Pender County Schools - closed for students, two-hour delay for staff. Essential central services staff should report on time. Staff members who believe they cannot travel safely should notify their supervisor.

Rising Stars of Wilmington - Opening at 9 a.m.

Robeson Community College - to operate on a regular schedule

Sampson County Schools - Closed for students. Optional workday for faculty and staff.

Scotland County Schools - closed for students. Optional workday with a two-hour delay for staff.

SPEC 2 in Wilmington opening at 10:00 a.m Monday SPEC 7 in Wilmington opening at 12:00 Monday SPEC 8 in Burgaw closed Monday SPEC 9 in Leland will open at 10:00 a.m. Monday

Community

CFPUA Administrative Building - To open at 10 a.m.

Coastal Horizons Center, Brunswick - To open at 11 a.m.

Coastal Horizons Center, New Hanover - To open at 10 a.m. (Opioid Treatment Program Dispensing and Intensive Outpatient Treatment Services will be on a normal schedule)

Leland Cultural Arts Center - Closed

Leland Town Offices - Closed

Pender Senior Center - Closed

Topsail Senior Center - Closed

Town of Wallace Library - Closed

Government

Brunswick County court - starting at 10:30 a.m.

Brunswick County government offices - opening at 11 a.m.

City of Wilmington offices - Two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.

New Hanover County Courthouse to open at 10 a.m.

New Hanover County offices - to open at 10 a.m.

Onslow County Government Offices - To operate on a normal schedule

Pender County Courthouse to open at 10 a.m.

Pender County Offices - Two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.

Town of Burgaw Offices - Opening at 10 a.m.

Town of Wallace Offices - Opening at 9 a.m. (Library closed

Transportation

Brunswick Transit System - will not provide transportation services

Pender Adult Services Transportation - Closed

