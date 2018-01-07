Closings and delays for Monday, January 8 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Closings and delays for Monday, January 8

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Here's a list of closings/delays for Monday, January 8 due to dangerous road conditions still in our area after Wednesday's winter storm. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

  • Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center - To open at 10 a.m.
  • Brigade Boys & Girls Club (New Hanover, Pender, & Onslow) - closed
  • All Brunswick Community College locations will open at 11 a.m.
  • Brunswick County Schools -  Closed for students, optional teacher workday with a two-hour delay for staff
  • Cape Fear Academy - two hour delay for students, faculty, and staff
  • Cape Fear Center for Inquiry - Closed for students with optional teach workday
  • Cape Fear Community College - All classes canceled. 
  • Calvary Christian School - Closed for students and staff
  • Children's Schoolhouse Montessori - Closed
  • All Childcare Networks in Brunswick and New Hanover (and Pax Natura) will be opening at 9 a.m. with no NCPreK  
  • Columbus County Schools - 2 hour delay for students and staff. Administrators & custodians should report at normal time.
  • Douglass Academy - closed for students. Optional teacher workday with 2-hour delay for staff.
  • Duplin County Schools - closed for students and staff. Optional 2-hour delay for only essential utility staff.
  • Gateway Academy - open at 8:30 a.m., 8 a.m. for staff.
  • Great Beginnings CDC - open at 9 a.m.
  • Happy Kids Development Center - Open at 10 a.m.
  • James Sprunt Community College - Closed Monday; Opening Tuesday - faculty and staff report at regular time; Registration will be from 1p-7p; Classes start Wednesday.
  • Kids & Company Preschools will open at 8 a.m.  There will be no NCPreK.  NCPreK teachers will report for workday.
  • Kids Korner Learning Center in Hampstead - open at 8:30 a.m.
  • Leland Christian Academy - Closed.
  • Living Water Christian School (Onslow County) - Closed students and staff
  • Little Sandpipers Learning Center- No NC Pre-K- Child care center - Open on normal schedule
  • Miller-Motte College, Wilmington - closed for students. Staff should report on a two-hour delay.
  • Mustard Seed Ministry Childcare Center and the Mustard Seed Ministry Youth Center will open at 7:00 a.m.
  • Myrtle Grove Christian School - closed to all students. Staff will have an optional half day starting at 11:30 a.m.
  • New Hanover County Schools - closed for students, optional work day for staff with a two-hour delay
  • Noah's Ark Children's Center - Closed.
  • Onslow County Schools - closed for students, optional workday for staff
  • Park Avenue School - Open at 9 a.m.
  • Pender County Schools - closed for students, two-hour delay for staff. Essential central services staff should report on time. Staff members who believe they cannot travel safely should notify their supervisor.
  • Rising Stars of Wilmington - Opening at 9 a.m.
  • Robeson Community College - to operate on a regular schedule
  • Sampson County Schools - Closed for students. Optional workday for faculty and staff.
  • Scotland County Schools - closed for students.  Optional workday with a two-hour delay for staff.  
  • SPEC 2 in Wilmington opening at 10:00 a.m Monday SPEC 7 in Wilmington opening at 12:00 Monday SPEC 8 in Burgaw closed Monday SPEC 9 in Leland will open at 10:00 a.m. Monday 

Community

  • CFPUA Administrative Building - To open at 10 a.m.
  • Coastal Horizons Center, Brunswick - To open at 11 a.m.
  • Coastal Horizons Center, New Hanover - To open at 10 a.m. (Opioid Treatment Program Dispensing and Intensive Outpatient Treatment Services will be on a normal schedule)
  • Leland Cultural Arts Center - Closed
  • Leland Town Offices - Closed
  • Pender Senior Center - Closed
  • Topsail Senior Center - Closed
  • Town of Wallace Library - Closed

Government

  • Brunswick County court - starting at 10:30 a.m.
  • Brunswick County government offices - opening at 11 a.m. 
  • City of Wilmington offices - Two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.
  • New Hanover County Courthouse to open at 10 a.m.
  • New Hanover County offices - to open at 10 a.m.
  • Onslow County Government Offices - To operate on a normal schedule
  • Pender County Courthouse to open at 10 a.m.
  • Pender County Offices - Two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.
  • Town of Burgaw Offices - Opening at 10 a.m.
  • Town of Wallace Offices - Opening at 9 a.m. (Library closed

Transportation 

  • Brunswick Transit System - will not provide transportation services 
  • Pender Adult Services Transportation - Closed

