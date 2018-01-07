UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County teen found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County teen found safe

Emily Nicole Mintz (Source: BCSO) Emily Nicole Mintz (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office located Emily Nicole Mintz Sunday morning after she was reported missing Saturday night. 

Mintz was found safe.

The BCSO had reported that Emily Nicole Mintz was last seen around 6:15 Saturday evening at a residence on Law Road in Bolivia.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly