Power outage leaves nearly 2,000 without power in Columbus County

Approximately 2,000 people are without power in the Delco and Riegelwood family Sunday morning.

According to a Duke Energy progress map, the outages were caused by damage to the utility's transmission lines.

As of 8 a.m., crews were on the way to the affected areas and power is expected to return around 10:30 a.m.

