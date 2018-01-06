Crews continue road clean up efforts in Southeastern NC

N.C. Department of Transportation crews were out in force Saturday working to treat and remove ice from roads and bridges in the area. (Source: WECT)

N.C. Department of Transportation crews were out in force Saturday working to treat and remove ice from roads and bridges in the area.

In a press release from the NCDOT, they stated that ice has been the major issue in this storm. Because of this, it has made road clearing more challenging since ice can't be plowed.

With salt unable to melt ice when the temperatures dip into the teens overnight, it takes longer the next day for the ice to begin to melt again.

With temperatures in the 20's with sunny skies and tons of salt being put down, this should help break up the ice and allow for crews to make good progress on the roads this weekend.

NCDOT says interstates in the region are currently clear with icy spots, however conditions on other highways and primary routes vary by county.

Interstates in Brunswick, New Hanover and Onslow counties are partially covered with snow and ice.

Four-lane divided roads in Pender and Duplin counties are clear with icy spots.

Most secondary roads across the region are still covered by snow and ice.

Crews plan to shift their focus to secondary roads once the divided primary roads are clear.

Road-clearing assistance has come from the northwest section of the state. Crews with 19 additional trucks with spreaders, plows and 10 motor0graders, which help to push melting ice off the roads have been helping local workers.

Transportation officials urge drivers to not go out if possible.

If you must go out, you are urged to slow down and leave extra space between vehicles.

Drivers who come across NCDOT road clearing crews and their equipment, should leave plenty of distance to allow crews to spread salt and safely plow the road.

