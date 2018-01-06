Firefighter pulls man from burning Columbus County home with oxygen tanks inside

Greg Cox, a firefighter with about 20 years of experience, was at home when he said Maye called asking to be rescued from his burning home. (SOURCE: WECT)

69-year-old Joseph Maye’s home in Columbus County caught fire Tuesday night.

Greg Cox, a firefighter with about 20 years of experience, was at home when he said Maye called asking to be rescued from his burning home.

“My wife’s phone rang, and Mr. Joe was hollering that his house was on fire,” said Cox. “I just took off and went there.”

When Cox arrived, he said the interior of the home was covered it flames. “It was like hell. The whole couch was on fire, he was on fire. It was tough.”

Cox, who was not wearing firefighting gear, said he grabbed Maye and pulled him from the home. Maye was bedridden for several years, and Cox said he and his family cared for the man whose health was in decline.

“We had to get him out, I couldn’t let him burn,” said Cox. “I had to extinguish him with the clothes lying around, anything.”

Once Cox was outside with Maye, he radioed to the other firefighters to warn them that the house had several oxygen tanks which could explode.

“There were so many oxygen bottles in there exploding. It went fast," said Cox.

Although Maye was airlifted to UNC Hospitals, he ultimately passed away from his injuries, according to Cox.

Cox was treated for smoke inhalation at the emergency department, but said he made a full recovery.

"(Joseph Maye) was humble. He was a very likeable person,” said Cox. “I don't know of any bad thing I can say about him. Anything - if you need it, he got it, he had it, it was yours. He's gonna be missed."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.