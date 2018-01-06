Closings and delays for Sunday, January 7

Here's a list of closings/delays for Sunday, Jan. 7 due to dangerous road conditions still in our area after Wednesday's winter storm. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Mind Over Math Tutoring will close at 5 p.m.

UNCW will reopen for campus activities at 9 a.m. Sunday, January 7. and for the resumption of classes as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 8.

Churches

Anchor Baptist Church - All services canceled.

Atkinson Baptist Church - all Sunday services and activities are canceled

Brunswick Islands Baptist Church in Supply has canceled all Sunday services and Sunday School

Cape Fear Presbyterian Church (Wilmington): Sunday school and worship canceled

Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church - 8:30am service - canceled, Sunday School - canceled, 11am service - will be held as scheduled

Chestnut Street Presbyterian Church - service canceled.

College Acres Baptist Church - All services canceled.

Devon Park United Methodist Church - All services canceled.

Federal Point Pentecostal Church - morning and evening services canceled.

First Baptist Church in Wilmington and Leland - All services canceled.

Glad Tidings Church - all services canceled.

Harbor United Methodist Church - All services and youth group activities are canceled.

Lifepoint Leland will have an 11am service time instead of 10am.

Lifepoint Pine Valley will have the 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. service times only

Love Faithfully Ministries - All services canceled.

Masonboro Baptist Church - all services canceled.

Moore's Creek Missionary Baptist Church

Mount Holly Baptist Church - All services and activities canceled.

North Brunswick Fellowship Church, Leland, — all services Can celled

Oak Grove Baptist Church Sunday Services are Canceled

Ocean View United Methodist in Oak Island - All Sunday services canceled.

Olivet Baptist in Wilmington

Penderlea Pentecostal Church - All services canceled.

Pine Valley United Methodist Church - 8:30 a.m. service is canceled. 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. will happen as usual.

Port City Community Church will be holding regular services at the Wilmington campus only at 9am, 11am and 5pm on Sunday. All other campuses (Leland, Jacksonville and New Bern) are closed and the three services will be streamed live at pc3live.org.

Restoration Temple of Jesus Christ, Inc. - Rocky Point, NC

Rock Church will have service at 10:30 a.m. at Rock Central 3233 Burnt Mill Drive Suite 1- Full children’s ministry will be available

Silver Lake Baptist Church - all services canceled.

St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church (Wilmington) - all services canceled.

St. Lewis Missionary Baptist Church - Chinquapin, NC

St. Paul's Lutheran Church Morning Services Canceled - Both the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday morning services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6th & Market Sts., have been canceled. The funeral service for Pearl Foster at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon is scheduled to continue.

Topsail Presbyterian Church in Hampstead, NC - All services canceled

Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport - all services canceled.

Union Missionary Baptist Church - Open for regular services beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

United Advent Christian Church - all services canceled.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church has canceled all church services and activities

Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church - All services canceled

Willard Baptist Church: Sunday services canceled

Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington - All services canceled.

Wrightsboro Baptist Church - All services and Bible Study are canceled

Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church - One worship service at 11:10 a.m.

Wrightsville United Methodist Church - All services, Sunday school and activities are canceled.

