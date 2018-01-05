Former major league pitcher Jack McDowell headlines 14th annual Leland Hot Stove League Banquet

Former Major League Baseball player Jack McDowell is the keynote speaker for the 14th annual Leland Hot Stove League Banquet.

The event will be held Jan. 13 at the North Brunswick High School auxiliary gymnasium starting at 6:30 p.m.



McDowell, a three-time All Star, won the 1993 American League Cy Young Award after recording a league-best 22 victories for the Chicago White Sox.

In his 12-year career, McDowell played for the White Sox, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and Anaheim Angels.

Tickets are $25. Visit www.lelandnchotstove.org for more information.



