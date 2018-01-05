Late runs leads Northeastern past UNCW women

Junior guard Jess Genco scored eight of her game-high 21 points during the final three minutes as Northeastern used a late run to outlast UNCW for a 54-47 Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball victory at Trask Coliseum on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies even their record to 7-7 overall with a 2-1 mark in league play while UNCW also stands at 7-7 with a 0-3 record in the CAA.

Genco led Northeastern to the victory after making 7-of-17 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-8 showing from three-point range, in addition to connecting on 3-of-6 free throws. She also recorded six steals and five assists.

Freshman guard Stella Clark came off the bench to contribute 11 points and six rebounds for the Huskies.

UNCW, which dropped its third straight game, was led by sophomore guard Lacey Suggs’ first career double-double. The White Lake, N.C., product paced the Seahawks with 14 points while setting a career high with 11 rebounds.

Senior center Rebekah Banks matched her career high with 15 rebounds while adding seven points.

Key Moment: Northeastern overcame a 45-44 deficit by going on a 10-2 spurt over the final 3:07 of the game, which started with a Genco jumper. The Scranton, Pa., native also added a three-point basket with 1:29 remaining before making 3-of-6 free throws in the final 52 seconds.

Up Next: UNCW completes its three-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 7, by hosting Hofstra for a 1 p.m. CAA contest. Northeastern, meanwhile, travels to defending league champion Elon on Sunday.