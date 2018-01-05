UNCW employees forced to burn vacation during winter storm

Many employees were not allowed to come to campus this week because of weather, and forced to burn vacation. (Source: WECT)

Some employees at UNCW are frustrated. They say they were not allowed to come to work this week because of the weather, and were forced to take vacation time for missing work.

The UNC System's Board of Governors adopted the policy in question, which stipulates whether employees should come to work in the event of adverse weather. During relatively mild adverse weather, the campus can elect switch to "reduced operations” and employees are given the option to come to work.

In more severe weather, the school can suspend operations and prohibit non-mandatory personnel, like housekeepers and food service workers, from coming to campus. In the most severe weather, they can close campus completely.

UNCW did not technically close campus this week. It just suspended operations. If the school had closed completely, employees would not have had to use their vacation time.

But the rules are different for suspended operations.

During suspended operations, certain employees are supposed to burn paid leave time if they are not working.

We spoke to Wilmington resident Thom Goolsby, who sits on the Board of Governors for the UNC System. He said he was not familiar with the policy until now, but he understood why campus employees were upset.

"I gave my staff off. I gave them a paid day. I did not force them to take a vacation day or a day without pay,” Goolsby explained of how he handled the adverse weather event at his private law firm. “I just don't see the university forcing the staff to take a vacation day if they can't work. They literally are ordered not to come into work. So I will address that at the system level."

Under the current policy, employees can get a supervisor's permission to work from home rather than use vacation hours, but some complain that's not practical. Aside from the logistical difficulties of being off campus, many employees are home with young children because public schools also closed this week.

After this story aired on Friday, we heard from some state and city employees who say they have to abide by the same kind of forced vacation policy when public offices close due to inclement weather.

