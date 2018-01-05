DOT sending more equipment, people to help clear roads - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

DOT sending more equipment, people to help clear roads

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

The NC Department of Transportation says it is sending more help in the effort to clear roadways in southeastern North Carolina following Wednesday's winter storm.

A DOT news release stated more than 40 additional pieces of equipment and people to operate that equipment arrived Thursday are en route Friday to close to 12,000 lane miles in Division 3, which is made up of New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Onslow, Duplin and Sampson counties.

Clearing interstates is the first priority, followed by US and NC routes, then secondary roads.

This storm presents the difficult challenge since temperatures that remain below freezing have not allowed for much thaw.

"Salt is only effective in helping melt the ice when the temperature is above 18 degrees, which makes clearing the roads more challenging,” Division Engineer Karen Collette said in the release. “Areas that receive sunlight during the day will be in better shape, but shady areas, bridges and curves will be worse. Any areas that are wet or slushy during the day will refreeze over the next several nights.”

Drivers should continue to stay off the roads unless they have to travel, particularly after sundown. Motorists who must drive at night should reduce speed and use extra caution.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

    Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:07 PM EST2018-01-06 22:07:32 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-01-06 23:18:08 GMT

    Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' co-star and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, dies at 86.

    More >>

    Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' co-star and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, dies at 86.

    More >>

  • 2-year-old dies after dental work

    2-year-old dies after dental work

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-06 01:42:12 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-06 02:04:20 GMT

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

  • SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-06 17:52:05 GMT
    Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly