DOT sending more equipment, people to help clear roads

The NC Department of Transportation says it is sending more help in the effort to clear roadways in southeastern North Carolina following Wednesday's winter storm.

A DOT news release stated more than 40 additional pieces of equipment and people to operate that equipment arrived Thursday are en route Friday to close to 12,000 lane miles in Division 3, which is made up of New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Onslow, Duplin and Sampson counties.

Clearing interstates is the first priority, followed by US and NC routes, then secondary roads.

This storm presents the difficult challenge since temperatures that remain below freezing have not allowed for much thaw.

"Salt is only effective in helping melt the ice when the temperature is above 18 degrees, which makes clearing the roads more challenging,” Division Engineer Karen Collette said in the release. “Areas that receive sunlight during the day will be in better shape, but shady areas, bridges and curves will be worse. Any areas that are wet or slushy during the day will refreeze over the next several nights.”

Drivers should continue to stay off the roads unless they have to travel, particularly after sundown. Motorists who must drive at night should reduce speed and use extra caution.

