Closings and delays for Saturday, Jan. 6

Closings and delays for Saturday, Jan. 6

(Source: Viewer submitted photo) (Source: Viewer submitted photo)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Here's a list of closings/delays for Saturday, Jan. 6 due to dangerous road conditions still in our area after Wednesday's winter storm. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Brunswick Community College campuses will be closed and continuing education classes are canceled. This includes the defensive driving course, ballgames, and other scheduled events. Registration for spring classes will continue on Monday.

Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville will be closed.

James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville will be closed.

Pender County Schools campuses closed and field trips and sporting events canceled.

UNCW will reopen at 11 a.m., but students are advised to return to campus until Sunday, ideally during daylight hours. Classes are expected to begin as scheduled Monday. 

Community

Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority (WAVE Transit) will begin service at 9 a.m. and end service at 9 p.m.

HALO Hoops youth basketball games are canceled.

North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will open at 11 a.m. 

