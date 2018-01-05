Mekki Leeper set to headline Dead Crow Comedy Room

Mekki Leeper wasn't about to let a winter storm get between him and his shows at Dead Crow Comedy Room this weekend.

Leeper, a stand-up comedian from Pennsylvania who now lives and works in Los Angeles, had to rearrange his flight schedule to make it to Wilmington, but he got here in time for an appearance on Friday's First at Four, just a few hours prior to his first Dead Crow show.

"I'm psyched to be here because Dead Crow's really good," said Leeper, who has 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday nights. "It's a good room. It's a fun place to do stand-up."

Despite only being about three years into his comedy career, Leeper was a writer for the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner and has performed at Bridgetown and Big Sky comedy festivals.

The correspondents dinner presented great growth opportunities for the young comic, but it also featured specific challenges, including not knowing if President Donald Trump would be in attendance.

"That was a fun thing to work on because we had a whole speech prepared and then we had a whole other section ready in case he showed up," Leeper said. "Regardless of what you think of (Trump), he's an unpredictable guy, so we had to be ready."

It's rare for a comedian as young as Leeper to book weekend headline sets this early in his career, but Leeper is excited and ready.

"I talk about a lot of stuff, my family, growing up and stuff like that," Leeper said. "It should be really good. Dead Crow's great. It'll be a fun show."

Jennie Stencel, who owns The Idiot Box comedy club in Greensboro, is one Leeper's opening acts this weekend. Click here for tickets.

