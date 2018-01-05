Kure Beach mom who helps the homeless and hungry receives $10,000 gift

An anonymous donor gifted Dawn Lloyd $10,000 to buy a car, after her previous vehicle suffered from mechanical problems. (SOURCE: WECT)

Kure Beach resident Dawn Lloyd donates her time leading food donation programs, giving homeless people rides to shelters, and volunteering at her church.

“If not me, then who?” Lloyd said about why she gives so freely, despite shouldering responsibilities of her own, including raising her son as a single mom.

"I know a lot of people probably think it's crazy or they think it's weird, but, I mean, how do you leave somebody out in the cold?" Lloyd said of her volunteer efforts to transport those facing homelessness to a shelter.

One of the programs Lloyd spearheads is called the Blessing Box, an armoire stocked full of non-perishable foods, meals, and hygiene and baby products.

"I call it networking," said Lloyd. "This person needs something, this person has something, figure out how to put it together, and that's what I do."

Six days ago, it was Lloyd who benefited from the generosity of strangers.

An anonymous donor gifted her $10,000 to buy a car after her vehicle suffered from mechanical problems.

She was able to purchase a Toyota Camry with the donated cash. She said the new set of wheels will help her find a full-time job and continue her volunteering projects.

“I’m speechless. I’m so grateful,” said Lloyd. "This is my blessing. This is the difference between me being able to help a few and me being able to help many."

"You keep on doing what's right for other people, and hopefully in the process, God will continue to bless you. I'm living proof. I've continued to be blessed."

