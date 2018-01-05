Columbus County deputies search for missing man - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Columbus County deputies search for missing man

Richard Allen Bruce (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office) Richard Allen Bruce (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help to locate a man who disappeared on New Year's Eve.

Richard Allen Bruce, 35, was last seen on Dec. 31 as he was getting into a black van around 8 p.m. on Farmer's Union Road in Clarkton.

Bruce is 5'6" tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt, and a blue jacket.

If you know of Bruce's whereabouts, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-642-6551.

