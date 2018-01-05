Man pulled from burning home in Columbus County dies

Joseph Maye died Thursday from injuries sustained in a structure fire on Tuesday night. (Source: Pixabay)

A man injured in a Tuesday night fire in Columbus County has died.

A Tabor City firefighter said Joseph May, 69, died Thursday after being hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation. May's funeral is scheduled for Sunday in South Carolina.

Firefighter Greg Cox pulled May from the home on NC 904 (Swamp Fox Highway East) after the fire that started around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Cox and fellow firefighter William Benoist were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

