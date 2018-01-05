Former Holden Beach commissioner Sandifer dies - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Former Holden Beach commissioner Sandifer dies

(Source: hbtownhall.com) (Source: hbtownhall.com)
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Pat Sandifer, a former Holden Beach commissioner, died Friday morning. 

According to an email from Holden Beach Mayor J. Alan Holden, Sandifer passed away at her home. She owned the real estate company Holden Beach Properties.

Sandifer served as a Holden Beach commissioner from 1999-2001 and from 2005-07.

