Former Holden Beach commissioner Sandifer dies

Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' co-star and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, dies at 86.More >>
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General. Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
