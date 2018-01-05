NC man charged after fatally punching another man in Walmart

Police have charged a North Carolina man with murder after he punched another man in the head at a store.



High Point police told local media outlets that officers responding to a report of a fight at a Walmart on Tuesday found 34-year-old Raymond S. Collier of Wilmington unconscious on the floor of the store. Authorities say surveillance video showed a man punching Collier in the face, knocking him to the floor and going through Collier's pockets.



Police said Collier died at a Winston-Salem hospital the following day.



Officers arrested 25-year-old Samed Ali Shah on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder. He's jailed without bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney. He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

