CFPUA crews work to repair three water main breaks in Wilmington

The intersection of Southern Boulevard and Jefferson Street is only open to local traffic. (Source: CFPUA)

Two boil water advisories have been issued after water main breaks in Wilmington and a traffic advisory has been issued for a third.

According to Cape Fear Public Utility Authority officials, crews are making emergency repairs to a 12-inch main at 202 N. 15th Street. Approximately 150 customers currently are out of water.

Another emergency repair is taking place on an eight-inch main on Orchard Trace. About 70 residential customers are without water as a result.

Customers at the addresses listed below will experience periods of low pressure and/or outages, and are under a boil advisory:

7000-7333 Orchard Trace

201-411 North 15th Street

201-219 North 16th Street

1309-1519 Chestnut Street

1310-1410 Grace Street

1301-1407 Princess Street

209 North 14th Street

212 North 13th Street

201-220 North 15th Street

Customers in all of the areas listed above are advised to boil their drinking water once service returns.

Affected customers should also use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

A six-inch water main break has forced the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Jefferson Street to close to all through traffic, according to a CFPUA email sent at 2:44 p.m. Friday. Only local traffic is allowed in the area while CFPUA crews make repairs.

The travel advisory is expected to last four hours. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching this area.

No boil water advisory has been issued in the Southern Boulevard-Jefferson Street area.

