No trash pickup for Wilmington, Brunswick County residents

Trash pickup for Wilmington and Brunswick County residents has been suspended due to hazardous road conditions Friday morning.

Wilmington officials released the following schedule for trash and recycling pickup, which will begin on Monday:

Thursday and Monday pick-up customers: Trash and recycling will be picked up Monday.

Trash and recycling will be picked up Monday. Friday and Tuesday pick-up customers: Trash and recycling will be picked up Tuesday.

Trash and recycling will be picked up Tuesday. Yard waste and bulky item pick-up for Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday customers: will be picked up Wednesday. Bulky items such as couches and refrigerators are picked at no charge for city customers by appointment only – just call 341-7875 to make an appointment.

The city will pick up all extra trash at no charge. Customers are asked to place the extra bags next to the trash cart. Yard waste and bulky item pickup will take longer, but the city expects to be back to a normal schedule next week.

In Brunswick County, Waste Industries will resume regular curbside collection routes on Monday. Customers on the routes that were missed can put out extra garbage next week at no charge.

Convenient Sites in Brunswick County will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

