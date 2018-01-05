No trash pickup for Wilmington, Brunswick County residents - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

No trash pickup for Wilmington, Brunswick County residents

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Trash pickup for Wilmington and Brunswick County residents has been suspended due to hazardous road conditions Friday morning.

Wilmington officials released the following schedule for trash and recycling pickup, which will begin on Monday:

  • Thursday and Monday pick-up customers: Trash and recycling will be picked up Monday.
  • Friday and Tuesday pick-up customers: Trash and recycling will be picked up Tuesday.
  • Yard waste and bulky item pick-up for Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday customers: will be picked up Wednesday. Bulky items such as couches and refrigerators are picked at no charge for city customers by appointment only – just call 341-7875 to make an appointment.

The city will pick up all extra trash at no charge. Customers are asked to place the extra bags next to the trash cart. Yard waste and bulky item pickup will take longer, but the city expects to be back to a normal schedule next week.

In Brunswick County, Waste Industries will resume regular curbside collection routes on Monday. Customers on the routes that were missed can put out extra garbage next week at no charge.

Convenient Sites in Brunswick County will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

    Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:07 PM EST2018-01-06 22:07:32 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-01-06 23:18:08 GMT

    Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' co-star and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, dies at 86.

    More >>

    Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' co-star and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, dies at 86.

    More >>

  • 2-year-old dies after dental work

    2-year-old dies after dental work

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-06 01:42:12 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-06 02:04:20 GMT

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

  • SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-06 17:52:05 GMT
    Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly