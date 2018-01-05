About 900 customers without power in downtown Wilmington

About 900 people are without power Friday morning in downtown Wilmington. (Source: Wikimedia)

According to the Duke Energy outage map, most of the outages appear to be in the area of Orange and Second streets.

Duke Energy's website states that crews are working to repair damaged equipment and power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

