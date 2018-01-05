Road condition update: Eastbound lanes of US 74/76 reopen to mot - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Road condition update: Eastbound lanes of US 74/76 reopen to motorists

US 74/76 eastbound heading to Wilmington was shutdown for several hours on Friday due to icy conditions. (Source: WECT) US 74/76 eastbound heading to Wilmington was shutdown for several hours on Friday due to icy conditions. (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

As southeastern North Carolina continues to dig out from a wintry wallop, officials are advising motorists to use caution due to severe icy conditions.

Eastbound lanes of US 74/76 in Brunswick County have reopened to traffic after being closed for several hours due to hazardous road conditions.

The icy conditions contributed to some earlier wrecks on US 74/76 near the US 17 merge which began to slow motorists Friday morning. The highway was closed to eastbound traffic around 1 p.m.

According to an NCDOT spokesperson, River Road (NC 133) has reopened to traffic after it was closed near Belville Elementary due to icy conditions.

Dispatch officials in New Hanover, Columbus and Bladen counties are not reporting any other major road closures but there is ice on most roads.

A section of NC 133 near 117 in Pender County is closed in both directions Friday morning due to icy conditions.

Pender County dispatch center officials said several people have reported issues on Hwy 53 near Burgaw.

