TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges expected to open for ship today

Both the Isabel Holmes and Cape Fear Memorial bridges are scheduled to open for a tanker Friday morning.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is slated to open at 10 a.m. The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is expected to follow at approximately 10:15 a.m.

