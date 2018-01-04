Fantasy football loss leads to man spending 24 hours in Wilmington Waffle House

Fantasy football is just a game, but for Wilmington’s Justin Poliachik, the punishment for losing is real.

Poliachik walked into the Waffle House on South College Road at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, and he will spend the next 24 hours at the restaurant. It’s a form of punishment for not finishing first in a fantasy football league.

Poliachik has been playing fantasy sports for years, but this is the first time his league has come up with a punishment for losing.

"We were just spitballing ideas for punishments this year because we needed to do something,” said Poliachik. “Someone said it and it just stuck. It made the whole season so much more intense."

As difficult as spending extended hours in the restaurant might seem, Poliachik does have a reprieve. For every waffle he eats, 20 minutes are removed from his 24-hour punishment.

“Twenty minutes isn’t a lot of time, so I can’t eat myself out of it,” Poliachik said. “But I think I can eat enough to take off the edge of that last four to six hours. So, if I am going to be in here 20 hours, I think I can get in 12 to 18 waffles.”

