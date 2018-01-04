Short-staffed Walmart only lets a few customers in at a time

The Walmart in Monkey Junction only had a few employees show up to work Thursday night, which led to an interesting system for letting in customers. (Source: WECT)

Some roads in southeastern North Carolina are covered not in snow, but in sheets of ice Thursday night, causing dangerous driving conditions.

As the sun went down Thursday, so did the temperatures, re-freezing everything that melted after Wednesday's winter storm.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews focused on major roadways, leaving most side roads downright dangerous. These conditions prevented over 100 Walmart workers from showing up to work Thursday night.

Just a handful of employees were able to make it to work at the Monkey Junction Walmart, creating a shopping experience as unique as the weather.

"I did expect Walmart to be open, but this was a little different," Wilmington resident John Wynn said.

The shortage of workers caused employees to only let a few people in at one time, resulting in a line outside of the store.

"The guy said that every time a person goes out, another can go in," said Brandon Avery, who is in town visiting his grandmother.

The store looked more like a crowded bar than a Walmart, but many shoppers were just glad to find somewhere that was open.

"I've never seen it that bare," said Avery. "There was barely anyone working and there were only the self checkout lines."

These shoppers braved icy roads and freezing temperatures for a few emergency items, but Wynn said it was worth it.

"We had about a 10-15 minute wait," said Wynn. "It wasn't that bad. People were friendly. We were talking, laughing it up. So it was a good experience."

Copyright WECT 2018. All rights reserved.