Wilmington sledders use surfboards, boogie boards, and skateboards to hit the slopes

Dozens of sledders utilized creative non-sled items to slide down slopes in Wilmington.

At the intersection of Market St. and College Rd., people could be seen on surfboards, boogie boards, and skateboards gliding down the snow-covered hill on Thursday.

"Usually it's icy, and it's real slick. Like, we don't even drive," said Isabella Carpenter, a Wilmington native and first-year college student on the snowy slope. "But this year, since it's like powdery and nice, we got to come out here. We actually went out sledding (Wednesday) at like 10 at night."

About three inches of frozen precipitation coated the Wilmington area after winter storms Wednesday night.

“We brought our family out to do some sledding,” said Rick Milks. “We’re loving it. We had to find sleds this morning, which wasn’t the easiest thing to do.”

“It’s good to sled for a change because we don’t ever get to do it,” Milks added. “There’s a lot of people out here.”

