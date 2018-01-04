Businesses decide whether to open or close after winter storm

After Wednesday night’s winter precipitation coated the Wilmington area with snow, businesses made tough choices about opening or staying locked shut on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

After Wednesday night’s winter precipitation coated the Wilmington area with snow, businesses made tough choices about opening or staying locked shut on Thursday.

One breakfast spot in Wilmington opened up without hesitation – Jimbo’s Breakfast and Lunch House.

“Jimbo’s, for the last 40 years, has been open no matter what the weather is,” said co-owner Anna Patsalos. “Snow, ice, hurricanes, as long as we have power, we’re going to be here.”

Serving up hot food for more than 40 years, Jimbo’s employees attribute ambition and dedication to their decision to open even after a winter storm.

Employees arrived at 5:30 a.m. to begin preparing the restaurant.

“First thing we do is start bunches of coffee, about five pots,” a waitress said.

Customers at the diner also braved cold temperatures for their breakfast.

“My son-in-law has a four-wheel drive, and we all came together. We had breakfast with our grandson,” said Alfred Stanley, a loyal customer who has eaten at Jimbo’s regularly since it opened in 1977.

Other businesses only remained partially opened.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center hospital facilities closed during the storm and Thursday out of concern for unsafe road conditions.

“Visitors are not able to come and go from the hospitals until it is safe to travel and the doors are re-opened,” the NHRMC website read. “The emergency departments remain open and New Hanover Regional EMS is available for emergencies.”

Bernard Robinson, along with more than 1,000 staff and patients, slept in the hospital overnight after his wife’s surgery Wednesday.

“They said that after surgery we couldn’t go home because it was a safety hazard,” said Robinson. “They didn’t want people to go in the street.”

Robinson said the hospital provided free accommodations, including a fold-out bed, sheets, blankets, and warm food.

“Everybody was comfortable. Nobody complained,” said Robinson.

