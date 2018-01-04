Tree service surveys neighborhoods for damage

Crews with Seagate Tree Service spent Thursday surveying neighborhoods for damage after snow and sleet Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

Crews with Seagate Tree Service spent Thursday surveying neighborhoods for damage after snow and sleet Wednesday night.

Tyler Brown said that, fortunately, they didn't see many branches or fallen trees, but said the threat remained with frigid temperatures overnight Thursday.

"Everywhere that there's snow and ice, I've seen a lot of live oaks are really taking a hit from this storm," Brown said.

Brown said that conditions were better than expected due to sunny skies through most of Thursday, which allowed some of the ice to melt throughout the day.

He said trees weighed down by ice may pose a danger to homes and cars, and urged homeowners to be cautious until trees thaw completely. Brown added that people should call an expert to take down trees or branches, due to ice that may be on them.

"Take care of your trees and they'll take care of you," he said. "Trees are like humans, the extra weight isn't good for them."

