More than 60 accidents reported to New Hanover County 911

Since winter weather started hitting the area Wednesday, more than 60 accidents have been reported to the New Hanover County 911 center.

Supervisor Lisa Weldrick said several drivers reported vehicles sliding off the road, and warned drivers to drive safely if they have to be on the roads.

"If they see a traffic light out, we advise them to treat it as a four-way stop," Weldrick said. "Stay put until someone gets to them, that type of stuff."

Weldrick said dispatchers took calls about water main breaks, but most callers reported accidents resulting from dangerous road conditions.

"We have not had at this point limbs breaking from ice or anything like that," she said. "I think that's because of the snow rather than being all ice."

If you do have to call 911, Weldrick suggests that you give them your location and stay where you are until crews arrive.

