NC officials: Flu kills 7 more people, including child

State health officials say another seven people have died from influenza, including a child.



The report issued for the week ending Dec. 30 lists seven deaths, bringing the total to 20 for this flu season. The child is the second child to die in the 2017-2018 flu season.



The state Department of Health and Human Services says the child was between the ages of 5 and 17. DHHS doesn't provide other identifying details about flu victims.



In addition to the two child deaths, 10 elderly people have died along with six ranging in age from 50 to 64 and two from ages 25 to 49.



In the previous season, 219 people died in North Carolina from the flu.

