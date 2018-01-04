Slick roads cause fire truck, 18-wheeler to slide off the road

Several cars slid off the roadways Thursday due to slick conditions from the winter weather that brushed over the Cape Fear Region. (Source: WECT)

A fire truck, 18-wheeler and another truck were all being towed on Highway 133 near Rice Hope Run.

No injuries were reported in those accidents.

The IMAP team drove around the area Thursday to help drivers needing assistance.

IMAP is a free service available to North Carolina drivers no matter your car insurance provider. It is sponsored by State Farm.

Many people pulled off at overpasses Thursday for fun sledding, but IMAP crews say that makes you vulnerable and it's not a good idea.

If you need help on the roads, call *HP for assistance.

