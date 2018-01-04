A rare glimpse inside an emergency homeless shelter

More than two dozen homeless people spent the night at Switching Gears, a bicycle ministry in Wilmington, Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

More than two dozen homeless people spent the night at Switching Gears, a bicycle ministry in Wilmington, Wednesday.

We hear of shelters open to help those battling the cold but rarely do we get a glimpse inside. Bill Murray got permission to spend the night. He went the shelter, with a pillow, a blanket, and his phone. That’s it.

What was documented was a sense of real gratitude.

There were no disturbances, no real frustrations, just a room full of people grateful for an opportunity to come together. The brutal cold, actually melting the walls we all build up.

“I feel comfortable here; I’m grateful,” said one transient resident named James.

He’s from Robeson County. But that night, he wasn't interested in where he’s from but where he is.

“It’s been really cold, and the snow doesn’t help,” James said. “This makes a huge difference.”

If you stop by, the staff would be grateful for a sleeping bag the residents can take with them once the cold snap breaks. You’ll find resident cats, who’ve never met a stranger, looking for a snuggle buddy. The staff says: they help ease tension, make people more at ease.

And the snores of two dozen may seem loud enough to bring the roof down, but for the staff, it’s a sure sign of peace that someone is comfortable enough if only for a night, to let down their guard and get some rest.

