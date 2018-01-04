Wilmington police want drivers to avoid these roads

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department have responded to 51 traffic crashes since icy conditions began in the Port City Wednesday.

Luckily, no one has been seriously hurt and only minor property damage has been reported.

If you can, avoid driving on area roads. But if you have to venture out, police are advising motorists to avoid the following problematic roads:

Rankin Street between 15th and 16th streets

Third and Chestnut streets

North Kerr Avenue between Truesdale and Blue Clay roads

Third and Wooster streets

