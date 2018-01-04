WPD changes venue for church security seminar

The Wilmington Police Department is changing the venue for its church security seminar in an effort to accommodate more participants, officials said Thursday. (Source: WECT)

The seminar now will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church at 2711 Princess Place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Among the subjects that will be discussed will be active shooter safety guidelines and developing safety protocols.

To register for the event, call 910-341-4608 or email linda.rawley@wilmingtonnc.gov.

