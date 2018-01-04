Firefighter sneaks in some sledding time in between calls

One firefighter in Brunswick County managed to get in some sledding time between calls Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Southport Fire Department's Facebook page, an engine crew was driving on East Bay Street after clearing from a gas leak call and noticed some kids sledding down a hill at the city's community building.

Firefighter Madison Drew couldn't resist and just had to partake.

"The kids and Madison truly enjoyed it," the post read.

