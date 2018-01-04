New radio system improves safety of inmates and deputies, saves taxpayers

Lt. Jerry Brewer has been working with the help of Sea Coast communications to find a solution to marry the different radio systems together. (Source: WECT)

Do you know the difference between a 400 megahertz radio and an 800 megahertz radio? Unless you are a tech guru or perhaps in law enforcement, probably not.

Those numbers make a huge difference in communication at the New Hanover County Jail. The safety of deputies and inmates depends on two two-way radios alone.

In the hub of the jail, there are dozens of cameras and more than three dozen jailers keep a watchful eye over the detention center's 500 inmates.

For the most part, the jail runs like a well-oiled machine, but there is one glitch -- radio communication.

"On the streets for emergency services, the sheriff's office, police, fire, and EMS, they use an 800 megahertz system that covers the entire county," said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

But inside the jail, deputies communicate with a 400 megahertz radio, meaning they cannot talk to fire, EMS, Wilmington police or anyone else in an emergency situation without the use of a cell phone.

"In a simplified term, one speaks Japanese and one speaks German," Brewer said.

Buying 800 megahertz radios for the jail would cost about $1 million, money the county simply doesn't have.

"In the past, let's say we had a fire or fire services were deployed to respond to jail, well, they don't know if it's a fire or an inmate pulling a sprinkler head. They just know we are being called to the jail," Brewer explained.

That means taxpayers are footing the bill for these agencies to be dispatched, real emergency or not.

Brewer has been working with the help of Sea Coast communications to find a solution to marry the different radio systems together. They found a $1,000 piece of equipment that allows the radios to communicate as one so nothing is lost in translation.

"Now once this piece of technology is introduced, that fire truck can immediately talk to the sergeant, the deputy, the lieutenant that is standing next to the sprinkler head that's busted or truly a fire in laundry," Brewer said. "There is no loss in translation. They are talking to the person now on scene versus having it to be rerouted through three to four different people."

This solution pulls less money out of the taxpayers' pocket and provides more efficient communication. Plus, it helps ensure that inmates and deputies are safe.

"It's all about safety -- safety of the inmates, safety of the officers," NHC Sheriff Ed McMahon said. "So if we have a critical incident (or) emergency at the jail, we can communicate with all of our partners, fire, EMS, Wilmington police and our deputies."

"Everyone here at this jail is awaiting trial so there is a lot of families who have family members here and now they know their communications are better if something were to happen to my son, my child, my daughter," Brewer said. "We can communicate in a more timely manner."

