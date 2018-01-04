Demolition begins on Whiteville City Hall

Demolition of the building on South Madison Street was originally scheduled to start just before Christmas, but was delayed until Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Hours before Wednesday’s winter blast in southeastern North Carolina, the City of Whiteville began tearing down its old City Hall.

Construction of the new city hall is expected to begin in Spring of this year.

City operations are currently taking place in a building on Hill Plaza.

