Closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 5

Here's a list of closings and/or delays for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, due to inclement weather. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Bladen Community College will be closed.

Bladen County schools will be closed to students and staff. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Brunswick Community College will be closed.

Brunswick County schools will be closed to students, staff, and faculty.

Cape Fear Community College: all locations will be closed.

Clinton City Schools will be closed. Optional workday for staff.

Columbus County schools will be closed to students and staff.

Duplin County schools will be closed.

Miller-Motte College in Wilmington will be closed.

New Hanover County schools will be closed to students and staff.

Pender County Schools will be closed to students and staff. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Robeson County schools will be closed.

Sampson County schools will be closed.

Scotland County schools will be closed.

UNCW will be closed.

Whiteville city schools will be closed to students and staff.

--

Calvary Christian School will be closed to students and staff.

Cape Fear Academy will be closed to students, staff, and faculty.

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry will be closed.

Carr's Academy will be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Charter Day School is closed tomorrow.

Childcare Network in Brunswick and New Hanover counties will open at 10 a.m. with a possible 5 p.m. closure. There will be no NCPreK.

Children's Cottage of Wilmington will be closed.

Children's Schoolhouse Montessori will be closed.

Columbus Charter is closed tomorrow.

Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville will be closed.

Coastal Preparatory Academy in Wilmington will be closed.

Douglass Academy will be closed.

Emereau: Bladen Charter School will be closed.

Fayetteville State University will be opening at 10 a.m.

Gateway Academy Child Development Center will be closed.

GLOW Academy will be closed to students and staff.

Harrells Christian Academy will be closed.

Happy Kids Development Center will be closed.

Infant of Prague Catholic School in Jacksonville will be closed

James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville will be closed.

Kids & Company Preschools (all locations) will be closed Friday.



Kids Korner Learning Center in Hampstead will be closed.

Learning Tree Childcare Center will be closed.

Leland Christian Academy will be closed.

Little Sandpipers' Learning Center in Brunswick County will be closed.

Living Water Christian School in Onslow County will be closed.

Myrtle Grove Christian School will be closed.

NC Wesleyan will be closed.

Noah's Ark Children's Center in Wilmington will be closed.

Park Avenue School will be closed

Pax Natura in Brunswick and New Hanover counties will open at 10 a.m. with a possible 5 p.m. closure. There will be no NCPreK.

Pointe Institute in Leland will be closed.

Porter's Neck Play House is closed.

Progressive Child Development Center will be closed.

South Brunswick Charter is closed tomorrow.

Southeastern Preschool Educational Center (SPEC) all locations will be closed.

WEE Care Education Acemey in Wallace will be closed

Wilmington Preparatory Academy will be closed.

Young Memories Learning Center will open at 9 a.m.

Government

Brunswick County, New Hanover County, and Pender County courts will be closed.

Brunswick County government offices will be closed. The Brunswick County landfill and county parks and libraries will also be closed.

Burgaw government offices will be closed.

Leland town offices and the Leland Cultural Arts Center will remain closed.

Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point will be closed to all non-key personnel.

New Hanover County offices will open at 11 a.m. NHC parks, library and senior resource center will be closed.

Oak Island town facilities will reopen at 10 a.m.

Onslow County government offices will be closed.

Pender County government offices will be closed.

Shallotte Town Hall will open at 10 a.m.

Surf City government offices will be closed.

Whiteville government offices will be closed.

Wilmington city offices will open at 11 a.m. Trash pickup will run on normal hours Friday and Thursday's route will be picked up Saturday.

Wilmington Housing Authority will reopen at 11 a.m.

Wilmington Social Security Administration office will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m.

Wrightsville Beach municipal offices will open at 10 a.m. The parks and recreation department's programs and activities are canceled.

Community

Brigade Boys & Girls Club sites in New Hanover, Pender, and Onslow counties will be closed.

Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc will be closed.

Coastal Horizons Brunswick and Pender county offices are closed. The opioid treatment program in New Hanover County will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pender Adult Services Transportation will be closed.

Pender Senior Center will be closed.

WAVE Transit will be delayed until at least 9 a.m.

YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear Region programs and offices will open at 10 a.m.

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.

Copyright WECT 2018. All rights reserved.