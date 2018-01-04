CFPUA crews make emergency repairs to N. 23rd Street water main

Crews with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are making emergency repairs to a water main on North 23rd Street Thursday morning.

According to officials, CFPUA crews have closed the 0-100 block of N. 23rd Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street to all through traffic. Local traffic will be allowed through the work area.

Eastbound traffic on Market Street should use North 17th Street as a detour to Chestnut Street.

Westbound traffic on Market Street should use Kenwood Avenue as a detour to Chestnut Street.

Repair work is expected to last four hours.

A precautionary boil water advisory may be issued due to the water main. If one is issued, the advisory will be hand-delivered to the affected residents by CFPUA staff.

