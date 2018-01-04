Vehicle found partially submerged in pond near Greenfield Lake

A vehicle was found partially emerged in a pond in Wilmington with the driver nowhere to be found Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A vehicle was found partially submerged in a pond in Wilmington with the driver nowhere to be found Thursday morning.

The nose of an SUV was in a pond near Greenfield Lake off of East Lake Shore Drive.

It appears that icy conditions could have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was not at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

The driver was later located and cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

