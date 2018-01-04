Body of Surf City man found in vehicle submerged in canal

Officers responded to a call about a submerged vehicle in a canal at the end of Broadway Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Surf City police believe inclement weather was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a man early Thursday morning.

According to Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan, officers responded to a call about a submerged vehicle in a canal at the end of Broadway Street around 1:45 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and determined the vehicle had been in the water for some time.

Rescuers were able to pull the vehicle from the canal and found the body of Dax Christopher Baker, 20, inside the vehicle.

Detectives believe the inclement weather caused the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

