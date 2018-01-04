Gov. Cooper: Three dead in winter storm that hit N.C.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that three deaths have been reported as a result of the winter storm. (Source: WRAL)

Three people died as a result of the winter storm that hit North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday morning in a news conference.

A man died in Surf City after his vehicle was submerged in a canal in a wreck authorities believe was caused by the inclement weather. There were also deaths reported in Beaufort and Moore counties.

Cooper added that the state of emergency is still in effect.

"We're making sure those areas impacted get the resources they need to recover from this event," Cooper said. "These temps are going to get even colder. You need to take precautions if you go outside or if you've lost power. Exposed skin in some of these low temperatures with high winds, you can get frost bite pretty quickly.

"We want to ask people to check on their friends, their family, particularly our seniors, to make sure they're doing okay. If you've lost power or if you've had a problem, it can get very cold. People can fall with icy conditions. So please check on them.

While the N.C. Department of Transportation applied 4,000 tons of salt and sand to the roads, officials said the effort was negated by low temperatures and windy conditions.

"We did attempt last night to start clearing as the storm moved north and to the east," said NC Transportation Secretary James Trogdon. "We attempted to clear Interstates and major US routes. However, due to the accumulation and high winds, which were ranging from 30-40 knots, and the cold temperatures that was not effective.

"We did apply 4,000 tons of salt and sand on those roads with another 600 trucks, DOT trucks and crews, but because of the temps and the wind conditions, those clearing operations were not effective. So they're starting back on clearing those 9,000 miles of routes-- primarily in eastern North Carolina today. That will be our priority."

The State Highway Patrol has responded to more than 1,000 calls for service in the state, including about 700 traffic collisions.

"We're encouraging motorists to stay off the roads," said Col. Glenn McNeill, commander of the NC State Highway Patrol. "If you do have to travel because it's a necessity... we ask drivers to follow a few safety driving tips: increase following distance, decrease speed, beware of other vehicles. Be prepared for delays. Don't assume the road surface you're traveling is going to stay that way."

